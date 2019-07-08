Beat the heat with ice skating

With temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s it’s the perfect time to hit the water.

Some North Dakotans prefer the frozen water, even in July.

It’s important to stay in shape and keep your skills sharp for any sport.. especially in the off-season.

That’s why, instead of staying cool at the pool, you’ll find Lydia Repnow on the ice working to make her skills more precise.

Plus, she says it’s her favorite way to beat the heat

“It takes your worries away. When you’re on the ice, you don’t think about anything else,” says Lydia Repnow, Ice Skater.

If you’re looking to escape the heat as well, the MAYSA Arena is open for public skating every Saturday evening from 8:00 to 10:00pm and Sunday evenings from 3:00 to 6:00pm.