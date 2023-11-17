MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone knows it’s wise to shop ahead of time, especially for your big holiday meals, making sure you have everything you need.

One local store in Minot says this year, there is not as much of a supply issue as their used to be.

“Yes, we are getting trucks four times a week. So, if we start to run low on anything, we are able to order it and get it in time for the customers,” said Cheryl Pederson the store director at Cash Wise in Minot.

No matter the tradition your family brings to their holiday meals, she says they have what you need to prepare it.

“99 cents a pound for turkeys. Basically, anything and everything potatoes, pies, cool whip, we have,” said Pederson.

But what if you don’t necessarily go the traditional thanksgiving meal route?

“Hams seems to be the direction a lot of people go. Actually, there is not as many traditional thanksgivings as there used to be. A lot of people are doing prime ribs,” said Pederson.

She thinks people are coming up with new ways to have their holiday parties, but no matter what your traditions are, there is one thing you should be aware of: stores get busy around this time of year. So, don’t wait until the last minute to buy all the ingredients you need for your dishes.

“Probably two to three days leading into the holidays. Usually, Tuesday up to Thursday is rather busy, and we found out we are one of the few that are open on Thanksgiving Day. And we are open until 5. It does seem to get pretty hectic on the day of thanksgiving as well as with people forgetting cool whip and pies and hopefully not turkeys, because they are frozen,” said Pederson.

Pederson says she is surprised at how many people shop on the big day and she says it isn’t just a few items; it’s an entire cart full.