DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The seasonal blues are something every North Dakotan knows about in winter.

It highlights the seasonal depression people face when the days are short and cold.

To bring some light to the dark, Dickinson is trying to break through these mid-winter blues.

Saturday, Dickinson Parks and Recreation is hosting Beat the Winter Blues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This event is free if you bring a donation of a non-perishable food item to donate to the food pantry.

You can experience all sorts of fun events and prizes throughout the day. Families are all encouraged to come out.

Caleb Burgard, the director of recreation, said, “Kinda get out and about especially around here lots of people have spring fever more so and avenue to get out of the house or their normal weekend activities and take part of the facility offerings we have here within our amenities”

Dickinson Parks and Rec already has several programs planned for late winter and spring.