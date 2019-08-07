Beats and Beets: The rhythm of heart-healthy living highlights community event

Free blood pressure screenings with heart-healthy education and food samples will be given Saturday, August 10, during BisMarket, a community farmers market.

Called “Beats & Beets,” the event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., along Sweet Avenue at the Kiwanis Park/Municipal Ballpark.

“Beats & Beets” is supported by ND Thriving Hearts and presented by Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

We talked to Katie Johnke, Nutrition Services Coordinator at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, to learn all about the “Beats & Beets” event.

Katie says heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of death in North Dakota and, nationwide, kill over 800,000 Americans each year. Nearly one in three North Dakota adults have been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

For more information on the “Beats & Beets,” go here.