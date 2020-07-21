BECEP creates literacy packets for early learning

Bismarck Public Schools gave a Striving Readers Grant to Bismarck Early Childhood Education programs.

Since March, early intervention leaders turned to virtual visits due to the pandemic. These visits are used to coach families with babies and toddlers who may need extra help in everyday activities.

The Striving Readers grant BECEP programs purchased hardcover books to create 600 literacy packets. We spoke to an early intervention home visitor who says these packets are needed during this time of uncertainty.

“The books that were chosen weren’t so much about the story or the content, but how the parent and the child can bond together as they look at the books and learn,” Michelle Ragan, Early Intervention Home Visiter.

Ragan told us 300 of the packets will go directly to families right now, and the rest will go to more families when they sign up for the program.