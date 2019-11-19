Become a Certified Peer Support Specialist

Peer support is a recovery service that connects recovering addicts or others in need with a mentor who has been through a similar situation.

During the 2019 legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers passed a bill providing $275,000 for people to become peer support specialist certified.

Beginning in January, there will be four, 5-day trainings happening across the state — and they’re looking for people to sign up.

People who have lived through the recovery process, whether that be from a mental illness or substance abuse disorder.

Those interested in helping others and people wanting to educate or be a role model to others going through recovery are all encouraged to sign up.

“Peer support specialists are individuals who use their lived experience in order to help others. Often people in recovery from addiction or mental illness. And they work to use their own personal experience to support others,” said Pamela Sagness, director of the Behavioral Health Division.

The Medicaid-funded peer support program will launch July 1, 2020.

