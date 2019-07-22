Become part of the NDSF entertainment

The State Fair is full of free daily entertainment.

If you’re brave enough, you can be a part of the talent, too.

Every evening at 7:00pm and 10:45pm there is a Crowd Pleasers Karaoke Contest on the Dakota Talent Stage.

One performer tells us she’ll be there every night she can make it, but you won’t hear the same song twice from her.

She’s no newcomer to this stage.

It all started on a whim eleven years ago.

“I just walked by the stage and I was like, “I can do that! I want to do that!” And my dad was like, “Are you sure?” and I was like, “Yeah! Yeah, let’s do it,”” says Stephanie Jackson, Karaoke Contestant.

The Championship sing-offs will be held on Tuesday and Saturday at 10:45pm on Stage 2.