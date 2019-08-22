Bed bugs confirmed at an apartment in Minot

“It’s just a hassle when you’ve got a family and both parents working full-time jobs is you don’t really have time to deal with this,” said Cory Lupton, tenant at Park South Apartments.

Lupton and his family moved into the Park South Apartments last November. About a month ago, his girlfriend felt something crawling on her–they had bed bugs.

“You want to go to bed at night, and, right now, I don’t want to because it’s disgusting. Makes you feel like a dirty person,” Lupton said.

He contacted First Minot Management and they had someone come out and treat his apartment.

It’s been 21 days, but the bugs are still there. He found this one on his couch this morning and he says he won’t be taking anything with him when they move.

“I’m not going to risk taking anything like that into a new place. One, because I don’t want to deal with it anymore and I wouldn’t put anybody in that situation,” Lupton added.

First Minot Management says they’ve notified First District and are working with an exterminator. Bed bugs can live up to a year-and-a-half without a new meal, so it’s difficult to pinpoint where they came from.

“The number one way here in Minot is second-hand exchanging of furniture, clothing, etc,” said Joshua Herman, owner Herman Pest Services. “Not usually thrift stores, they’re pretty thorough, but a lot of times someone leaves a couch out on the side of the road and someone else comes along and is able to pick it up and doesn’t know there are some unwelcome visitors in there.”

Heat is the best way to get rid of them and Herman says sometimes, over-the-counter remedies can make the problem worse.

“Getting on top of the problem before it gets out of control is significant and very crucial to the process,” Herman added.

Contacting your landlord and an exterminator as soon as you notice them is the best way to make sure it doesn’t get worse.

Right now, bed bugs are not known to transmit diseases. Some people are not affected by the bite, so they may have bed bugs but not know.

“For some people, it’s just like a mosquito bite and others will actually kind of break out in a rash,” said Jim Heckman, Director of Environmental Health, First District Health Unit. “And it depends again on your level on the infestation. If it’s just one bite it might not be bad, if there’s a number of them, it could get to be pretty ugly.”

Lupton’s lease is up in November…

“I’m really debating on using the VA Home Loan and buying a house because I’m just tired of this,” Lupton said.

Mattress seams, couches, box springs, and electrical outlets are some of the places they hide.