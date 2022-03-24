Many breweries across the country are raising their prices, but one area brewery is not.

With an increase in gas prices and a shortage of barley due to the drought and supply chain issues, many breweries have been forced to raise their prices.

Although Atypical Brewery in Minot has been facing these same issues, the head brewer and co-owner says the extra expenses haven’t been passed on to the customer yet.

“Having one bad year isn’t the worst, it’s not great,” said Eric Johnson. “Like I said, we have some prices go up from that, but if the drought were to continue, if we were to have another bad year. This year, that would really make me nervous about the future of the beer industry.”

Johnson also says most of the sales happen in the taproom, but when he does distribute to other parts of the state, it only happens every three to four weeks so fuel prices don’t affect them too much.