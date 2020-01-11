Beer Sales Increase During Football Season

Grilling out, beer and tailgating festivities all go hand in hand with football fandom.

With North Dakota State University playing their final game of the season and the Vikings having their first playoff game, many people are stocking up on alcohol to celebrate the big sports weekend.

Williquors sees on average about a 10 percent increase in their sales during the football season.

While everyone has their favorite drinks, the manager said there is a definite rise in beer sales during the season.

“We have a very good selection of craft beers, lot of local beers and stuff like that. We try to get as much as we can in here, especially local stuff. People seem to like that. We just added some Junkyard, some Half Brothers out of grand forks,” shared Shannon Lemar, Williquors Spirits and Beer Manager.

Lemar said they also see an increase in growler sales for those who prefer a microbrew.