Beet Bucks program helps those who don’t have access to nutritional food

A farmers market in Bismarck wants to help you get more bang for your buck when it comes to buying healthy produce.

The Beet Bucks program allows you to double your food dollars if you use SNAP benefits at BisMarket. If you use a SNAP EBT card, you qualify for up to $15 in Beet Bucks per market that you can redeem. These additional funds help you access more fruits and veggies at the market.

“You see rates of return on obesity rates, childhood obesity rates, food insecurity and those types of things,” said Jan Stankiewicz, BisMarket President.

This is the third year the Beet Bucks program is available for people that don’t always have access to nutritional food. BisMarket happens every Saturday morning in Bismarck, near the Municipal Ballpark.