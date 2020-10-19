Before you plug in those space heaters, here’s some things to remember

You may want to think twice before plugging in that old space heater to keep warm this winter.

We spoke with a fire department captain who tells us most fires that happen during the colder months are caused by space heaters. Certain older heaters like Milkhouse space heaters don’t have built-in thermostats to let it know when to shut off. We also asked him what other things you should look for with your space heater.

“Heaters with thermostats that will kick on and kick-off when you need it. Those are good heaters to have. Heaters that don’t have a thermostat will run until you shut them off, and those can cause an issue,” said Capt. Austin Burns.

He also says if you’re looking to buy a space heater, buy a known brand that is UL listed. That means it meets the required safety standards.