BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Before you head to the polls, KX News got a chance to interview several candidates who you will see on your ballots today. If you’re having a hard time picking who to vote for, we’re here to provide some quick information at your disposal!
- Public Service Commission candidate Trygve Hammer
- Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak
- Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart
- ND Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring
- Term Limits Chair makes last pitch before election day
- Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner
- NDGOP candidate for Secretary of State Michael Howe
- Charles Tuttle: candidate for Secretary of State
- DemNPL candidate for Secretary of State: Jeffrey Powell
- Sean Cleary: Republican candidate for D35 Senate
- Sen. Tracy Potter: DemNPL candidate for D35 Senate
- Tim Lamb: DemNPL candidate for Attorney General
- Katrina Christiansen: running for U.S. Senate
- DemNPL Chair Hart talks pressing issues in ND politics
- Congressman Armstrong discusses re-election bid
- Mark Haugen: pro-life Democrat running for Congress
- Cara Mund: Why she’s running for Congress
____________________________________________________________________
Visit Your Local Election Headquarters for all the news and details related to the election.
Go to our Election Hub Results Page for the current tally on races, measures and more.
Check out the North Dakota Secretary of State Election Hub for results from any races anywhere in the state.