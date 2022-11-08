BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Before you head to the polls, KX News got a chance to interview several candidates who you will see on your ballots today. If you’re having a hard time picking who to vote for, we’re here to provide some quick information at your disposal!

____________________________________________________________________

Visit Your Local Election Headquarters for all the news and details related to the election.

Go to our Election Hub Results Page for the current tally on races, measures and more.

Check out the North Dakota Secretary of State Election Hub for results from any races anywhere in the state.