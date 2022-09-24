MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The face of the PBR are the bull riders, but their are people behind the scenes that make the greatest 8 seconds in sports come to life.

Those who are from the Minot area know that the auditorium undergoes a huge change when the PBR comes to town.

The floor that is originally a basketball court gets turned into a cowboys paradise.

The first day and longest process, that consist of bringing in the dirt that will fill a 100 feet wide by 90 feet long space.

Libby production returns the next day to set up the bucking chutes and bring in the bulls.

“The whole thing, all together takes about, you can do it in 18 hours but we stretch it out in two days, and then we’re all tore out and out of here by 1 o’clock in the morning after the show,” said Libby Productions Producer, Adam Libby.

September 24 was the last day for the Minot Y’s Men’s PBR, where crowned the King of the North.