Being a Black police officer: Views from both sides of the badge

This summer has been marked by intense conversations about race and police conduct. On Monday, we met a man who finds himself on both sides of the discussion: a sheriff’s deputy, who is Black.

“I won’t say that it’s easy,” said Ray Copeland, a K9 handler with the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

Coming to North Dakota by way of the Air Force, he now calls Wilton home– a different reality than he’s used to.

“I constantly explain to my friends in Jersey that it’s not the same out here when you are policing, versus policing in Jersey,” said Copeland.

With the recent deaths of people like Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, many law enforcement officers have come under scrutiny, especially from the Black community. Deputy Copeland falls on both sides of the fence and says it can be a struggle.

Copeland said, “There is definitely a dichotomy in my life when it comes to that. I keep it very professional and hey, this is my profession, so I come it at from a very professional standpoint and say, “Hey, you need to recognize me as a law enforcement officer first.'”

The Black Lives Matter movement calls for people who aren’t aware of the history of Blacks in America to educate themselves, which is one way Copeland says he can do his part to make a change.

“I do feel like I need to educate people. Because a lot of time, people will say things that they may not necessarily understand or be privy to understanding,” added the New Jersey native.

Serving in the military for nine years, he says he’s been around a lot of different people and cultures but realizes a lot of people in the Peace Garden State haven’t.

“As we know there isn’t a lot of diversity in North Dakota, and people will say things not necessarily meaning for it to be hurtful or harmful, but they may not have been around enough cultures to understand,” he added.

Deputy Copeland says what has helped him the most over the past few months is listening to others, considering their thoughts and views. It’s something he says we should all do if we want to see the world changed for the better.

Copeland says he has never had a negative experience in McLean County, and he loves serving the community which he and his family call home.