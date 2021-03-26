Bel Air Elementary students donate cereal in a creative way to help Minot nonprofits

Students at Bel Air Elementary in Minot had quite the celebration on Friday, all in the spirit of giving.

“Oh, this is a lot of fun. We’ve been kind of waiting to do something like this,” Principal Corey Thorson said.

What you’re seeing (in video above) is just about every cereal brand you can think of.

“We had Cheerios, we had KIX, Fruit Loops, Lucky Charms,” Thorson said.

And the list goes on.

In just a week, more than 400 boxes of cereal were collected by the fifth-grade students at the elementary.

“They were just asked to bring a box of cereal in and if they got to a hundred I would get a pie in the face and once we found out we met that goal fairly quickly we increased the goal as we went on and I think once it spread around we got a lot of donations fairly fast,” Thorson said.

As fun as it was reaching their goals, tipping the boxes over created quite the domino effect in the concept of giving.

“Our kids and Bobcat families are always looking for ways to help,” he said.

Their way of helping this time was by donating the cereal boxes to The Lord’s Cupboard and the Magic City Blessing Bank.

Both of these Minot nonprofits help hundreds of families on a weekly basis. So, receiving donations of such is always welcome.

“As a former educator it’s beautiful to see these kids, you know, they are children, and yet they’re playing a major role in supporting the community,” David Myers, The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry Leadership Team Member, said.

“We just couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to be a part of this and that they would think of us,” Magic City Blessing Bank Coordinator Chuck Kranz said.

While both organization’s staffs are more than grateful, the true excitement has come from the kids.

KX News asked fifth-grade students Jackson Grundstron and Dawson Frantsvog: Are you excited about today?

“Yes, we get to pie teachers,” Grundstron said.

“And the fact that there is a giant line of dominoes around us,” Frantsvog said.

Would you recommend other kids to give back?

“Yes!” Grundstron said.

“Yes, because it’s just nice to give to charity,” Frantsvog said.

Thorson says instances like these create “serial” givers and both he and his staff will continue to push students to do more.

Thorson says they plan to donate the boxes of cereal this coming Monday.