Belcourt and Gordon Lake dam rehab

The Turtle Mountain Reservation is seeing improvements done across the area.

The tribal community recently installed dams at the Belcourt Lake and Gordon Lake. With a growing algae problem in one lake, the dam will serve as a barrier so people can enjoy the water. Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure says no price tag was too big for this project.

He says, “3.3 million dollars seem like a big number until you start realizing that it’s all meant to protect our lakes, which in turn protect our water source, which then protects our people. So if you put it into perspective 3.3 million dollars isn’t a lot of money.”

Both dams are used to store water for recreational purposes on the reservation.