Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Belcourt Family Faced With Harsh Reality of COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The coronavirus pandemic has affected us all in some way, and one North Dakota family that’s felt the harsh impact of the virus refuses to give up.

“So on March 20, we went to the hospital and we thought he was just sick,” Sara LaVallie said.

But tests taken at Trinity Health in Minot revealed there was more to it. John Wanapi, Sara LaVallie’s 11-year-old brother who she’s taken full custody of, was diagnosed with Acute Renal Failure, which means his kidneys couldn’t filter waste from his blood.

“They said that they couldn’t deal with an 11-year-old on dialysis, so they sent us to Minneapolis,” LaVallie said.

An eight and a half hour trip later to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, John, Sara and her husband were met with the reality of COVID-19.

“We had a lot of restrictions. We always had to wear a mask, even in our room with him, just because he’s more immune to it now because he’s sick. Some nights we couldn’t even be with him, so we have had to keep him in a bubble,” LaVallie said.

But that’s not all they’ve had to deal with.

“The first day John was in the hospital, me and my husband were both laid off,” she said.

Faced with the financial hardships of medical bills, travel costs and other important things, LaVallie says she still wouldn’t let that affect them from taking care of her little brother.

“I try to keep the financial problems as not his problems. He’s already dealing with everything else going on in the hospital, so I think him being an 11-year-old, I don’t think financially he should have to worry,” LaVallie said.

And so far, he hasn’t. Six weeks later, now in the comfort of his home, he’s been able to begin his treatment. Sara says now it’s a waiting game for her brother to receive a kidney transplant. Doctors say it could take up to a year.

“They told us that after COVID we can put him on a donor list or start finding family or friends with the same blood type,” she said.

And as for John?

“I’m honestly just happy to be at home,” John said.

To donate and help John’s family, Click Here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1"

Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?"

Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1"

Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions"

Stem Student Honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem Student Honored"

Williston Gift Card FB Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gift Card FB Group"

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

#InThisTogetherND

Thumbnail for the video titled "#InThisTogetherND"

Capstone Projects Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capstone Projects Online"

Coal Documentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Documentary"

Powerball Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powerball Winner"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Where to report severe weather damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to report severe weather damage"

How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge