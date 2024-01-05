BELCOURT, N.D (KXNET) — A Belcourt man appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte in Fargo and was sentenced to life in federal prison.

According to a news release, 35-year-old Robert Houle was sentenced for abusive sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

Back on July 7, 2023, Houle pleaded guilty to the offense.

As charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an investigation revealed that he sexually abused a Native American child under 12 years of age, from the ages of six to 11, from about 2016 until about 2020.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement responded to a residence on Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation for a physical altercation.

Houle was arrested and a child at that residence reported feeling unsafe because of physical and sexual abuse.

The child was interviewed by the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center and revealed the years of abuse — sexual, physical, and emotional. The child was scared to reveal the abuse sooner because the child was scared of being removed from the home if they were noncompliant with Houle’s demands.

“This is a strong sentence that protects children,” United States Attorney Mac Schneider said. “It is also a real credit to our law enforcement partners and career prosecutors who worked hard to ensure this individual faced justice. The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to play its part in keeping kids safe by vigorously prosecuting crimes against children.”

“Today’s sentencing of Robert Houle demonstrates the FBI’s dedication to protecting children from those who seek to exploit their innocence,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Minneapolis Alvin M. Winston Sr. “These types of crimes cause profound harm to both the child victims and their families, leaving behind a trail of destruction and brokenness. The FBI and our partners remain committed to pursuing justice for our most innocent victims and holding offenders accountable.”