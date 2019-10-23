Belcourt schools launch anti-bullying walk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Student council, high school administration and Belcourt School District Board of Directors coordinated an anti-bullying walk/march in Belcourt Wednesday.

Walk the Walk, Stop Bullying walk-a-thon was the name of the walk that began at 2 p.m.

Ross Zaste, member of the Belcourt School District 7 school board, said around 500 students and staff participated in the walk in efforts to bring awareness to, and stop, bullying.

Zaste and the TMCHS took live Facebook videos to document the walk and how many participated as well.

TM SCHOOLS AND OJIBWA PARTAKING IN THE ANTI BULLYING WALK!!! GREAT JOB EVERYONE!!!

Posted by Ross Zaste on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Belcourt Public School District March Against Bullying

Posted by TMCHS Student Council on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23"

Pumpkin Turned Boat!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Turned Boat!"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23"

Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs"

Better Choices, Better Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Choices, Better Health"

How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?"

High School Volleyball 10.22.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.22.19"

Rolla PC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolla PC"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranch"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

Josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treatment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall"

MSU Students Seeking Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Students Seeking Donations"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge