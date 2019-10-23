Belcourt schools launch anti-bullying walk

Student council, high school administration and Belcourt School District Board of Directors coordinated an anti-bullying walk/march in Belcourt Wednesday.

Walk the Walk, Stop Bullying walk-a-thon was the name of the walk that began at 2 p.m.

Ross Zaste, member of the Belcourt School District 7 school board, said around 500 students and staff participated in the walk in efforts to bring awareness to, and stop, bullying.

Zaste and the TMCHS took live Facebook videos to document the walk and how many participated as well.

TM SCHOOLS AND OJIBWA PARTAKING IN THE ANTI BULLYING WALK!!! GREAT JOB EVERYONE!!! Posted by Ross Zaste on Wednesday, October 23, 2019