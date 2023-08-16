BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One local amusement park is experiencing a change that people are sad to hear about, but they’re taking the opportunity to relive fond memories.

“This was my first ride I ever went on, and I think I went with my parents,” said Isadora Rose, an attendee at the Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck.

After 43 years of operating, the clock is ticking at one of the most popular attractions at the Super Slide Amusement Park.

“The Critter Track actually, the manufacturer went bankrupt shortly after it was put into place in the park in 1980,” said Nicole Schumaker, the lead employee at the Super Slide Amusement Park. “Our amazing owner and mechanic Dave has been building parts for it for all of these years as it’s needed the replacement parts, and at this point in time the cost and the maintenance are just getting so hard that it’s time to let it go and put in something new and exciting.”

The critters will be replaced by a brand-new train which will be up and running by next year. Park management posted about the closing on their Facebook page, asking people to share photos of their greatest memories there.

“We just thought, you know, people probably want the chance to say goodbye to it, or come recreate their old photos,” said Schumaker. “The response has been overwhelming, we’re happy to see that so many people love it as much as we do, but it will be bittersweet to say goodbye.”

“I actually came here and went on this ride when I was about two years old, and I actually met my first friend that I had my first sleepover with here,” shared Shayda Morgan, a Super Slide attendee.

Another park visitor, Ansley Hust, shared, “One of my best friends in the whole world, this was the first rides I rode with her.”

“When I was little, I used to go on this with my cousins a lot, and we had so much fun on here because we thought it was really fast when we were young,” shared Trinity Haas, another ride-goer.

Although many are sad to see the critters go, they’re excited to see what will take its place.

“I hope a lot of kids have fun memories with the new one like we did with the old one,” shared Super Slide visitor Kaia Sheets.

September 4 is the last day to enjoy the Critter Track. However, park management is considering extending it to September 10 because of the overwhelming response they’ve received from the community.

If you want to share your best memories, you can find the post here.