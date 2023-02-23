BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Get ready to rumble! Big Dog Distillery and Below Zero Wrestling are teaming up to bring a night of live wrestling entertainment.

According to a news release, Heart River Rumble will be taking place on Saturday, March 4 at the Joann Hetzel Memorial 4-H Building in Bismarck.

The event is family-friendly and will give fans a close-up of the action. Plus, everyone will have a chance to meet the wrestlers.

Seven matches are scheduled, including two championship bouts.

Bismarck native, Nick “The Natural” Nelson, will be competing for the first time in his hometown.

Drinks will be provided by Pepsi and Big Dog Distillery, along with food and snacks.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and the front row is already sold out. They are available on Eventbrite.

For more information, you can go to Below Zero Wrestling’s website.