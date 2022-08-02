MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An area phone store is now helping students out by making them a little more prepared for the school year.

BeMobile., an authorized Verizon retailer, is having its 9th Annual Backpack Giveaway.

In addition to receiving a backpack, students will also get pencils, pens, an eraser, a highlighter, and more.

BeMobile. is providing $125,000 worth of school supplies.

“It’s a really good feeling. We love doing any type of community events. This one’s my favorite one. It’s just fun to see the kids come in and talk to them about school, but it’s definitely a fun thing to be a part of,” said Brittany Griffin, the store leader for the BeMobile. Minot South store.

The backpack giveaway runs through Thursday, or until supplies last.

People can visit all BeMobile locations and there is a limit of three backpacks per family.