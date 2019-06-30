Benefit to help Burlington teen recovering from ATV accident

Earlier this week, we introduced you to Iver Christensen: a young teen injured after a bad ATV accident.

He’s undergone three surgeries for his arm after the ATV landed on it and nearly severed it.

A little under two weeks later, he has finally been allowed to return home with his family to finish the rest of the healing process.

Christensen has to keep his arm elevated and in a brace while the muscles and nerves in his arm heal.

Soon, they’re looking to put him in a brace that will allow for slightly more movement.

“Little by little, can you move your fingers? So, he has some movement down, gotta work on the nerves to see if we can get them up,” says Paula Johnson, Mother.

“I just feel a lot better and I can walk around a lot better and function better,” says Iver Christensen, Teen injured in ATV accident.

Local stylists will be donating their time and skills for haircuts tomorrow at Supercuts in Minot: all to help offset the medical and travel costs for the family.

If you’d like to help but can’t make it to the fundraiser, there is a medical benefit account set up at Town & Country Credit Union under Iver’s name.