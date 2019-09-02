Benefits of the Great Outdoors

Live Now
Getting some fresh air as a child can make you happier as an adult.

A recent study shows that kids who spend more time playing outside during their childhood are less likely to develop psychiatric disorders as adults.
The study also shows that spending just 30 minutes outside every week can decrease symptoms of depression by 7 percent.
It gives them exercise, promotes social skills, and gives kids a chance to play using their imagination – which can help brain development.
We spoke to some parents at an area park who agree – it’s important to get the kids outside.

“Take ’em outside, take ’em to the lake, take ’em anywhere, you know spend time with them outside.”, said Alexander Lamblez, a parent.

There are plenty of outdoor activities for kids– some parents suggested sidewalk chalk while others mentioned growing a mini garden.

