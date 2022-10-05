MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s pumpkin patch season and one pumpkin patch is making additions in order to keep locals coming back for some extra fall fun.

Berry Acres in Minot is a pumpkin patch in the fall complete with corn mazes, an obstacle course made of straw bales, a corn box, and more.

Every fall from September to October, thousands visit the friendly fields of Berry Acres.

“It just helps the community grow, we can meet each other. The kids can do fun activities together and it just helps Minot grow as a town and it’s a great place for families to come every year,” said Berry Acres Attendee, Tamra Schmaltz.

This year they have added a new obstacle course complete with ropes and a rock climbing wall.

So far the new attraction has been a hit alongside all of the classics like the corn maze, pedal cars, and the paintings on the bales of hay.

“It’s very impactful because we look for something new every single year and this year Sing 2 with all the designs on the hay bales, the kids absolutely love it, they love taking pictures next to it and we love putting that in our photo albums,” added Schmaltz.

Minot’s Berry Acres started back in 2010 as a small local pumpkin patch.

While the popularity of Berry Acres has grown, they still want to ensure a family fun environment.

“Just fun activity to be outside, outdoors, the kids get to run around and play. They get to pick out their pumpkins, take them home to design them. So it’s just a great activity,” said Schmaltz.

With thousands of pumpkins to pick from, Berry Acres is a fall must for those in the Minot area.

Guests there say it’s important for Berry Acres to keep adding to the facilities, so families can continue to enjoy the pumpkin patch.

