MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Saturday another sign of fall returns to Minot, and Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch owners are getting ready to welcome families again.

The theme this year is Hotel Transylvania.

Berry Acres Owner Calvin Berry said his family has been busy, painting hay bales.

The pumpkin patch opened in 2010 selling pumpkin and squash, now they have 62 varieties.

Each year they add something new and this year they have rides, obstacle courses, slides, games, activities, and fishing.

“Really it is for all ages. Anywhere from the real little kids all the way up to the adults. You know you see some of the dads come when we are shooting off our cannons and that 20-pound pumpkin hits that car and explodes. They think that is pretty nice,” said Berry.

You can find Berry Acres on Fourth Avenue, just west of Minot.

They open for the season on Saturday morning at 11 and are open every day.