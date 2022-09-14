BERTHOLD, N.D. (KXNET) — A high school football player was seriously injured in a game and is now on the road to recovery.

At a normal Friday night football game, Berthold football player Martin Heberlie would experience something far more than normal.

On a kick return, Martin was going after the ball when he got hit in the chest.

“It was nothing I’ve ever experienced before, it was a crazy night, it was scary for all my coaches and teammates and my mom and my friends and it was crazy, it was hard to process all of this happening to me,” said Berthold Football Player, Martin Heberlie.

Martin would be escorted off the field in a stretcher, suffering from a severe spinal cord injury.

Doctors have given him a six to 12-month recovery time, but he is determined to be 100% sooner.

“I’ve been doing a great job with rehab and occupational therapy and just working hard and pushing through because that’s what I’ve been taught and learned how to do is to always work your butt off and achieve what you should be able to achieve and just put in enough effort as you can,” added Heberlie.

During his recovery and therapy, Martin received a personal message from a North Dakota football icon, Carson Wentz.

Words of encouragement from the professional athlete is just another spark of inspiration for this Berthold athlete.

“Heard about the injury man and I just wanted to say I’m sorry and just wanted to say that I’m praying for you and I know a lot of people are praying for you,” said NFL Quarterback, Carson Wentz

“I will be fighting just as hard for him and everyone else in my community and I’ve been using that as my motivation too and it’s just crazy and great and I’m so grateful that he was able to send that to me,” added Heberlie.

A tale of a true teammate and champion is defined by what they do off the field.

Martin has created a goals list to get him through his recovery and has since already crossed one off of his list, the goal was to hug his coach standing up.