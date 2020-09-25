Berthold Chief of Police warns community of dangers children face online

One officer tells KX News about the dangers that children can face online.

According to LaurensKids.Org, there are nearly half a million registered sex offenders in the U.S.

And nearly 70% of all reported sexual assaults occur to children age 17 and under.

Berthold Police Chief, Al Schmidt says he’s noticed a trend of inappropriate activity on social media.

His fear is that predators may portray themselves online as teenagers, tricking kids into sending explicit pictures.

These images can then be used as blackmail for money, or a list of other things.

“I’ve taken several complaints, even in the last few months just in my small area of this happening, and I sit down with the parents and try to explain to them that pedophiles use social media and even go into gaming with Xbox or PlayStation to meet these kids,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says if you become aware of this kind of activity to call your nearest law enforcement agency, immediately.