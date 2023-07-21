MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Just a few more weeks are left until it’s time to harvest and farmers can take advantage of the fruits of their labor.

Berthold farmer Gery Neshem, partner and owner of Flatland Farms grows wheat, soybeans, corn, canola, and small grains.

He says his spring wheat and durum that was early seeded looks good and rain won’t have much of an impact on the yield, but he really needs rain for what was seeded.

As of right now, Neshem says he’s not sure how the yield of his crops will be this harvest season.

“I think we’re kind of up on air yet here on what it’ll be. I’m thinking the early-seeded small grains crop is gonna be fairly good. I’ll be happy with that, but the later stuff, we’re not sure yet,” said Neshem.

Neshem says he hopes for rain as soon as possible to help out his and other farmers’ crops.