Berthold in the Holiday Spirit with 3rd Annual Holiday Drive

The Berthold Police Department is already in the holiday giving spirit.

Hosting it’s third annual Holiday Drive, they are now collecting food, toys and winter clothing that will be distributed to children in need. In years past, they served nearly 200 kids and this year they plan to double their efforts.

They’ll also be partnering with Trinity Hospital, and plan to make special visits, complete with toys and cheer.

“So this year we’re going to do the same thing and hopefully it will grow a little bit more every year and we can get more kids involved. Giving them more toys and clothing and more families food that they need during this holiday season,” said Al Schmidt, Berthold Chief of Police.

Berthold Police have begun accepting new and used toys as well as children’s clothing.