BERTHOLD, N.D. (KXNET) — A small-town police department could have the first fentanyl-detection trained dogs in North Dakota.

And with the growing fentanyl crisis, more departments could follow their lead.

According to the CDC, overdoses remain a leading cause of injury death in the United States. And fentanyl remains to be a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the country.

That’s why the Berthold Police Department had their dogs certified in detecting the drug.

“Right now fentanyl seems to be probably the major problem drug in the Ward County area. We’ve made some seizures, large seizures of fentanyl. In fact last night, I made another large seizure of fentanyl and it was a lot of it because of Hunter’s help,” said Al Schmidt, the Berthold Police Chief.

K9s Hunter and Bodhi have a combined seven years of experience working for the police force and Berthold P.D. is known for their big drug busts.

Chief Schmidt is Hunter’s handler and he says having the dogs makes the drug busts easier.

“If I go up there, I make sure I look at the driver. We’ve been trained to see different symptoms that people under the influence of narcotics will show. If I’m kind of seeing something that I suspect maybe opiates, then he can come confirm that he smells the odor of drugs. That way I can take a little bit more precautions and if it is fentanyl, maybe I can already have gloves and a mask on,” said Chief Schmidt.

He says the two dogs could be the first that are certified in fentanyl detection in our state.

“I personally talked to a lot of K9 handlers in the state and the trainer who certified them in fentanyl indicated that he believed these, that Bodhi and Hunter, were the first ones in the state,” said Chief Schmidt.

Schmidt says because of the growing fentanyl problem in the country, he wouldn’t be surprised if more departments start getting their dogs certified in fentanyl.

“If we can stop the supply from getting to the people that are suffering from addiction and just target mostly the traffickers, it’s gonna save lives. No doubt about it,” said Chief Schmidt.

Schmidt says while the amount of drug busts slowed down around the end of last year, it’s been picking back up over the last month.

Schmidt says the officers usually don’t approach vehicles, but due to the growing concern about fentanyl, he says gloves and masks could be worn more often in the future.