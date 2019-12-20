Berthold PD delivers toys to kids in Trinity’s Pediatric Therapy Department

MINOT — In the spirit of giving, the Berthold Police Department stopped by Trinity to hand out gifts donated by Berthold elementary kids.

This is the third year the police department has partnered with Trinity to give gifts to kids in the Pediatric Therapy Department. They were able to pick out a toy, and meet Hunter, the police K9.

Chief Al Schmidt said he had to spend a Christmas in the hospital when he was a kid, so he knows what they’re are going through.

“It’s rewarding because the feeling of giving is always more than receiving,” said Schmidt. “So when you can make a kid smile, or give them a nice gift and just put a nice bright day when they go through these struggles, I mean, it’s a good feeling.”

Friday night, the Berthold Police Department will also host a drive from 5-7 p.m. where parents can pick up gifts, blankets and winter gear.