BERTHOLD, N.D. (KXNET) — An area police department is now helping the community get back-to-school ready, and it’s all for free.

The Berthold Police Department is giving away school supplies, food, and clothing to families and children.

The department received these items by purchasing them and getting donations from community members.

Chief Al Schmidt says it always feels good to give back to the Berthold and Carpio communities.

“Being in law enforcement, it’s not just arresting people and writing tickets, it’s protect and serve. And what better way to serve the public is to help families get ahead a little bit. And maybe use the money they would’ve spent for the school supplies to obtain other items that they need for their everyday life,” said Schmidt.

Chief Schmidt says food and clothing are located at the police department and if people want school supplies, they should call the department.

The Berthold Police Department can be reached at 701-799-0022.