Berthold Police Chief: Calls are down, and calls received aren’t always bad

A couple of weeks ago, we told you how police calls were down in Minot. But what about in rural areas?

Berthold Police Chief, Al Schmidt, said he averages around six calls per day, but lately, it’s been about half of that.

Domestic violence, theft and reckless driving are among them. He said those aren’t the only types of calls he’s been getting lately.

“Their car doesn’t start, I’ll go help jump their car for them, or if they lock their keys in the car, I carry equipment to open their cars. If their dog or cat runs off, I leave no matter what time, night or day, to go help them, or if they find a stray I drive it in too,” said Schmidt.

He said his job for the last 25 years has been to not only protect, but to serve the community too.