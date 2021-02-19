Berthold Police Chief warns of potential Border Patrol scam

If you receive a call from the United States Border Patrol, it’s most likely a scam.

Berthold’s Chief of Police tells KX News there has been an uptick in automated calls acting as Border Patrol.

He says they claim to have intercepted a package in your name that has drugs and money and suggest you send money or some kind of information to clear your name of any trouble.

If you do receive this call, he says to not send anything and hang up immediately.

“There’s never a good reason to send money or give personal information over the phone. You’re not going to be winning any prizes or trips or lottery, you didn’t win the lottery, it’s all a scam,” Al Schmidt said.

Schmidt says to report any suspicious calls to law enforcement as soon as possible.