Berthold Police Chief working on database to help reunite missing pets with owners faster

A missing pet is a scary feeling. Social media and microchipping are helpful tools to locate the owner, but one rural community is going even further to make sure every pet returns home. 

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt says he picks up lost dogs several times each week. 

For the last few months, when a dog goes missing, the owner sends Schmidt a picture with info about the pet.

He’s working with Berthold’s auditor to create a more advanced database where he can narrow down the search based on gender or breed. 

Right now, he has around 25 pictures of missing pets. 

“I’m like, ‘Maybe I could utilize these pictures and label them to help?’ Because there is repeat offender dogs that get out and so it’s helped a few times where that’s whose dog it is because I pull up the picture and can see the identifying marks on the dog or what kind of dog it is,” Schmidt said.

Chief Schmidt says microchipping your pets and getting a collar with your phone number can help bring them home even faster. 

