Berthold Police Department hoping to identify catalytic converter thief

The Berthold Police Department is looking to bring an end to catalytic converter thefts following an upward trend.

Department Chief Al Schmidt says he’s received multiple reports of thefts happening over the course of the last several weeks.

He says the metal is highly valuable making it a big prize for thieves.

Schmidt says they’re currently looking for any information related to this Chevy 1500 pickup truck as it has been tied to a recent catalytic converter theft this past Thursday.

“We’re hoping that maybe identifying the owner, or driver of this vehicle, we will be able to solve some of the thefts that have been going on in the area,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says to better protect your vehicle park it in a garage or upgrade your car’s alarm system.

He encourages anyone who suspects someone committing these crimes to reach out to law enforcement immediately.