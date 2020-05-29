Berthold Police Department hosting pet microchipping event on Saturday

Having a pet go missing can be very devastating. In rural areas, the likelihood of a reunion can be nearly non-existent if they aren’t microchipped.

For the second time, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter and Berthold Police Department are teaming up for a microchip clinic this Saturday, May 30.

Together, they want to make sure every pet can make it home. 

“I personally have found a farm dog on the highway and had it been chipped. I would’ve been, one, it would’ve been scanned I would’ve known it had an owner. Luckily, by chance, we were able to find the right farmstead for it, but that’s difficult. What if I had taken the animal with me? Now it’s in the city and not in the country where it was found,” said Kasey Breuer, assistant director of shelter operations, SVAS.

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said the chips are $20 and open to every resident in Ward County. He said the department received a donation from the Berthold economic development board to help people if they can’t afford it. He and his wife also donated to the cause.

“It’s a terrifying feeling even if your pet’s gone for an hour because you don’t know is your pet hurt? Did someone take your pet? Just the fear of the unknown what could’ve happened to the loved one which is your pet. When they’re reunited, it’s a good feeling that I can make that happen and just to watch their reaction,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said there will also be a professional photographer there to take pictures of your pets, a groomer to cut your pet’s nails and Backdraft Barbecue is providing lunch.

If you would like to attend the microchipping event tomorrow, click here for more information.

