Berthold Police Department selling pink badges to benefit people dealing with cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Berthold Police Department is hoping to make an impact.

Now, until the end of the month, community members are encouraged to purchase a pink police badge.

All profits made will go to people dealing with any type of cancer, to be used however they so choose.

We spoke with the police chief, who says this is the second year doing this and they don’t plan to stop any time soon.

“It’s rewarding to go to these individuals’ houses and let them know that your fellow neighbors are thinking about you.” Berthold Chief of Police Al Schmidt said.

Badges are available now for pick up at the City Hall in Berthold.