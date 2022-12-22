BERTHOLD, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in Berthold say they’re still looking for two people who they say tried ripping off a Christmas toy drive.

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt states that Rae Thomas, (33, Minot,) and Paul Ring, (63, Mohall,) used fake phone numbers to try and collect over $2,000 worth of toys and clothes.

He says Thomas also used another person to ask the police to drop off some of the toys to a senior citizen where Thomas could retrieve them.

Schmidt continued by saying that Ring then gave false information claiming to be the father of one of Thomas’ aliases, but Schmidt said fortunately, none of the donated gifts fell into the wrong hands.

“It really impeded the delivery of the toys, because I had all these families and their toys lined up ready to be delivered,” Schmidt said. “But, I didn’t know which ones were actually fake. And it was extremely disheartening and it really delayed a lot of the families from getting their goods.”

Right now, Schmidt said he’s encouraging Ring and Thomas to turn themselves in on misdemeanor charges. If they don’t, Schmidt says both of them could be charged with a felony.