Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy will start to require customers to wear face coverings in stores nationwide, even in states or localities that don’t require them to do so.

The policy will go into effect on Wednesday. The consumer electronics retailer joins a growing but still short list of retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.

Starbucks announced last week that customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings, starting Wednesday.

The moves come after The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Best Buy as well as Target, and other major chains, publicized last week a letter it sent to state governors to mandate store customers to wear face coverings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

NDC JULY 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 14"

Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: cooler & mostly sunny"

WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATFORD CHAIN ACCIDENTS"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan BusinessMini Match

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan BusinessMini Match"

Minot Roundabout Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roundabout Open"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Emergency Pay Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Pay Debate"

Rural Broadband

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Broadband"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13"

Grilling Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grilling Safety"

Food Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Safety"

Adulting Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adulting Class"

Car Thefts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Thefts"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss