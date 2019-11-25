Best time to take blood pressure medication

Live Now
FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a drugstore employee reaches for medicine from shelf in downtown Tehran, Iran. A cheap, daily pill that combines four drugs has been tested for the first time in the United States to see if it works as well among low-income Americans as it has in other countries to treat conditions leading to heart attacks and strokes. The results published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, suggest the combo pill can lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. Experts say the study may draw U.S. interest to a strategy that has been seen as useful only in places with limited access to medical care. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

75 million Americans have high blood pressure, according to the CDC. That’s one in three adults.

Nearly 55 million take blood pressure medication. But, when is the best time?

People who take them at right before bed have a 45 percent lower risk of dying from a heart attack, stroke or heart failure, according to the European Heart Journal.

Dizziness and light-headedness can be side effects, so taking it at night can lower the risk of falls.

“Usually what I’ve done over the years for my patients, is I usually tell them, ‘okay, find a time when it works for you, like bedtime, and take it the same time every night,'” said Stephen Stripe, associate director, Center for Family Medicine.

“The idea there is to develop a habit of knowing when they’re taking it and you remember it better if you’re having to take it than if you’re changing times.”

Stripe also said people who have blood pressure should limit their salt intake and watch their weight.

