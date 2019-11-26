Best time to travel this Thanksgiving weekend

Millions of people are getting ready to fly and hit the road this Thanksgiving holiday. But, the weather might be an issue getting there…and coming back.

The KX Storm Team is forecasting a couple of storms to impact Denver, North Dakota and Minneapolis. And, they’re going to hit each place over the next several days, causing a travel headache for some.

“We’re still trying to pinpoint snow totals, but at this point, I wouldn’t be surprised somewhere in North Dakota we get a foot of snow or more,” said Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader.

All of that snow will cause travel delays across the country.

Over 500 flights were canceled at the Denver airport, and some of those flights were out of Minot.

“A lot of times, it’s not just the accumulation of snow, but it’s a combination of snow and wind which affects visibility,” said Rick Feltner, airport director at Minot International Airport.

“So, if pilots can’t see where to land, they can’t land.”

He said between 3,000-4,000 travelers will pass through the Minot International Airport over the next several days.

“What the airport’s responsibility is, is to make sure the taxiways, the runways, the ramp areas are clear of snow and safe to the best of our ability so that airplanes and airlines can operate here,” said Feltner.

The airport doesn’t cancel the flights, but the airlines do so the best place to check the flight status is with the airline.

“They always have the latest information on what their schedule is planning to be,” said Feltner.

“If something happens at the airport where we need to close the runway, they’re the first to know it and they will adjust their flights accordingly.”

Drivers might need to re-think their travel days.

“If you’re doing the traveling and you’re driving, tomorrow is probably a pretty decent day. Friday, the weather is going to deteriorate,” said Schrader.

“If you are thinking about coming back Saturday, change those plans and it’s going to be Sunday at the earliest.”

We spoke to one traveler who said he’s been stuck at the airport plenty of times before. He’s traveling to Shreveport, Louisiana, but his flight to Denver was delayed.

He plans on returning Sunday, but won’t be upset if the flight gets canceled.

“Stay at home with my family for a little while,” said traveler Heath Giddens.

“I’m a pipeline welder so I travel all over the United States, so if I can stay home longer, it don’t bother me none.”

Feltner also said it’s better to be stuck in an airport, than in an airplane in dangerous weather.