Best Western ND Entertainment: Extreme Bronc Riding Tournament

An Extreme Bronco Riding Tournament is saddled up to entertain all of Western North Dakota.

The Four Bears Casino and Lodge is hosting it October eighteenth and nineteenth at seven P-M. Their will be over thirty of the worlds best bronco riders, all competing for a prize and a chance at qualifying to become a World Champion. This event is predicted to host over a thousand people and is said to be one of the greatest events in Western North Dakota

Keenan Zeltinger, Promotions Manager said “in terms of benefits to the community, of course living in Western North Dakota entertainment sometimes hard to come by, so we are very proud to provide entertainment, family entertainment especially in the part of the state”

For ticket purchases visit: http://4bearscasino.com/promotions/extreme-bronc-riding-october-18-19/