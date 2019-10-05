Best Western ND Entertainment: Extreme Bronc Riding Tournament

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Extreme Bronco Riding Tournament is saddled up to entertain all of Western North Dakota.

The Four Bears Casino and Lodge is hosting it October eighteenth and nineteenth at seven P-M. Their will be over thirty of the worlds best bronco riders, all competing for a prize and a chance at qualifying to become a World Champion. This event is predicted to host over a thousand people and is said to be one of the greatest events in Western North Dakota

Keenan Zeltinger, Promotions Manager said “in terms of benefits to the community, of course living in Western North Dakota entertainment sometimes hard to come by, so we are very proud to provide entertainment, family entertainment especially in the part of the state”

For ticket purchases visit: http://4bearscasino.com/promotions/extreme-bronc-riding-october-18-19/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

9-man, 6-man

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-man, 6-man"

Class AAA, Class AA, Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, Class AA, Class A Football"

Mandan's Three Running Back Approach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's Three Running Back Approach"

Domestic Violence Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence Month"

Friday, October 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

City Assessing

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Assessing"

The Last Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Last Fight"

Slurry Well Proposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slurry Well Proposal"

Mandan Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Water"

Terry's Health Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terry's Health Products"

XWA Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Event"

Gravel Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gravel Dispute"

Prevention Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prevention Program"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/4"

Murder and Probation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder and Probation"

A Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Windy Weekend Ahead"

Chronic Illness and Poor Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronic Illness and Poor Sleep"

High School Volleyball Oct. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 3"

WDA Regional Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Regional Tennis"

WDA Play-in Match

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Play-in Match"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge