NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The FBI is warning people this holiday season, because there are common scams you need to look out for.

They say the most common scams are non-delivery and non-payment scams.

For those who aren’t familiar, in the non-delivery scams, usually a buyer will make a purchase online, and then they’ll never receive it.

And when it comes to non-payment scams, the seller won’t be paid for the items that are shipped.

The state of North Dakota says those aren’t the only two scams to keep an eye out for this Christmas season.

Dickinson Police also want everyone to look out for porch pirates.

Make sure you’re tracking your package, and if you’re not home when it’s delivered, have someone you trust, like a neighbor, keep an eye on it for you.

For a full list of scams to watch for on the FBI’s website, click here.