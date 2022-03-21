Project BEE is having a diaper and wipe giveaway for families in need on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

People are asked to pre-register for the event by 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Project BEE aims to have at least one diaper giveaway a month as the weather warms up.

A development associate says typically, 150 to 200 families take advantage of the giveaway.

“As we’ve been living the life we’ve been living for the last few years, people have been feeling the crunch on needing some extra help,” said Alyson Heisler. “And we’re glad we can fill that gap for people.”

The diaper giveaway will be located at 1901 S Broadway in Minot.