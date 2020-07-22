Between 30 to 45% of all COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist says roughly a third to almost half of all coronavirus patients are asymptomatic.

This makes for a lot of confusion and difficultly for health professionals battling the pandemic.

And since asymptomatic patients also don’t have a fever, Dr. Joshua Wynne says there is no way to know, other than by a test, if someone is COVID-free, or just asymptomatic.

Although Dr. Wynne says temperature checks, like you run into at some medical facilities and the Capitol, are still worthwhile because they are able to catch the other two-thirds to a half of cases.

And really, short of testing everyone, there isn’t a better option.

“That’s one of the reasons why COVID turned into a pandemic rather than an annoyance, because of the asymptomatic spread. In many other infectious diseases, the person isn’t contagious unless they’re symptomatic. That is not the case with COVID, and that’s one of the reasons it’s so challenging,” he explained.

Dr. Wynne reiterated, in the end, you should assume anyone you come into close contact with could very well be a spreader. And in those situations, he says it’s best to wear a mask.