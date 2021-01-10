Beulah Police arrest Oregon man attempting to flee to Canada after kidnapping a 7-year-old girl

An Oregon man is in custody after kidnapping a a 7-year-old and attempting to flee to Canada.

On Friday, Jan 8, the Beulah Police Department received a tip that the man, a fugitive, was hiding in the Beulah area.

After conducting an investigation, a Beulah officer located the fugitive and the girl. After contacting the U.S. Marshal Service and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Beulah Police Department got a search warrant for the man’s residence.

Following the search, the fugitive was taken into custody. The young girl has been safely returned home to her family.

