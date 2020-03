A dog was shot while inside his kennel in the area of Chaffee Row in Beulah, according to the Beulah Police Department.

The department is asking for the community’s help in locating the individual who shot the dog. It happened sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, the department said.

If you have any information, contact the Beulah Police Department at 701-873-5252 and ask for Officer Jeff Gooss.